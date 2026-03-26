Canadiens: Must Win Game Against Hungry Blue Jackets

Up front, the Canadiens’ top line is red hot right now, with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky being on seven-game point streaks and Cole Caufield being on a six-game point streak. Suzuki is the Habs’ most productive forward against the Jackets with 18 points in just 16 games, followed by Brendan Gallagher and Mike Matheson, who both have 16 points, the former in 32 games and the latter in 23. Caufield comes in fourth place with 13 points, but he only needed 11 games to rack them up. The sniper has seven goals in his last six games, and he's chasing the 50-goal milestone. He currently has 44 lamplighters with 12 games to go and is on pace for 52 goals on the season. As for Lane Hutson, he has five points in four games against Columbus, including two points in the first duel between the two teams this season.