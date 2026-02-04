Canadiens Prospect To Rock New Mask At AHL All-Star Classic

Montreal Canadiens' prospect Jacob Fowler will be rocking a new mask for the AHL All-Star Classic, thanks to JF Aumais, and the design is sure to please the organization's fans.
While the NHL will suspend operations for the Olympic break, business will continue as usual in the AHL, and it will hold its All-Star Classic on February 10 and 11. The Montreal Canadiens’ farm team, Laval Rocket, will be represented by three players. Forward Laurent Dauphin, defenseman Adam Engstrom, and goaltender Jacob Fowler.
Fowler, who made his NHL debut this season amid the Canadiens’ goaltending woes, has had a new mask made for the occasion. While it’s pretty similar to the one he usually wears, it includes one significant change that is sure to please the organization’s fans.
Fowler turned to local artist JF Aumais to have the new mask made, and Aumais revealed the design yesterday on his Facebook page, stating that Fowler wanted to stick with his classic Iron Man design, but adding a few twists. The mask includes the AHL All-Star Classic logo and, on the back plate, where Fowler’s regular mask features a Florida license plate, it has a Quebec license plate instead, featuring the province’s motto Je me souviens.
JF Aumais poses with Jacob Fowler and his new mask. Photo credit: JF Aumais Mask Wraps Facebook
Fowler is having a great season with the Rocket; he has a 14-7-0 record, three shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. While most believed he was going to spend the whole season with the Rocket, the goaltending trials and tribulations in Montreal led to a surprise recall for the 21-year-old. In 10 games with the Canadiens, he put up a 4-4-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .902 SV on top of recording a shutout against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fowler was ultimately sent back to the AHL, not because he wasn’t performing well, but rather because the organization wanted him to get plenty of action, which he wouldn’t have had in a three-goalie system with the Habs. The 10-game audition was sufficient to see that the Canadiens have a diamond in the rough in their hands with Fowler, who should be in Montreal full-time sooner rather than later.