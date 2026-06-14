Canadiens' Prospect Will Have Company Soon

Not only did he tell the media at the dressing room clearout day that he would train with Zharovsky this Summer, but his work ethic is also second to none, and he’s not the kind to spend a lot of time on the ice. Back in February, when the Canadiens were off during the Olympics and had told players to take a break, he and Lane Hutson ended up skating on an outside rink in Notre-Dame-de-Grace.