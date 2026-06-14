Canadiens' Prospect Will Have Company Soon

Montreal Canadiens prospect Alexander Zharovsky has been skating alone in Brossard, but with Ivan Demidov back in town, there's no doubt that he'll soon have a training partner.
Last week, Alexander Zharovsky arrived in Montreal and wasted no time starting his on-ice training. On the very next day, he was at the Montreal Canadiens’ training facility in Brossard, and he’s hit the ice every day since then. Habs player development consultant Paul Byron was with him, but no other Canadiens’ player up to this weekend.
On Saturday, Zharovsky’s countryman Ivan Demidov landed back in Montreal, according to his significant other’s Instagram account, and it’s safe to assume that the talented winger will soon hit the ice with his childhood friend.
Not only did he tell the media at the dressing room clearout day that he would train with Zharovsky this Summer, but his work ethic is also second to none, and he’s not the kind to spend a lot of time on the ice. Back in February, when the Canadiens were off during the Olympics and had told players to take a break, he and Lane Hutson ended up skating on an outside rink in Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
While Demidov failed to capture the Calder Trophy because of Matthew Schaefer’s incredible rookie season with the New York Islanders, the soon-to-be sophomore still led all rookies in points with 62 points in 82 games.
If Kent Hughes manages to get a real second-line center to ride along with the youngster next season, we should see a significant increase in production. While Oliver Kapanen did well in the first part of the season, centering him, he struggled after the Olympics break, which no doubt impacted Demidov’s point production.
It will be interesting to see Demidov skate alongside Zharovsky in Brossard in the coming days and, in July, to see how the prospect handles the Canadiens’ development camp, which he will attend for the first time after missing last year’s edition due to visa issues.
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