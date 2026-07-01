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Two Canadiens Prospects Invited To World Junior Summer Showcase By USA Hockey

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Karine Hains
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LJ Mooney and Timofei Runtso will be representing Team USA and the World Junior Summer Showcase at the end of the month.

It was a good news day for two Montreal Canadiens prospects on Tuesday as they were invited by USA Hockey to take part in the World Junior Summer Showcase, which will take place at the WFCU Center in Windsor, Ontario, from July 26 to August 1st. LJ Mooney and Timofei Runtso will be suiting up for Team USA at the competition.

For Mooney, who was a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2025 draft, it will be a second experience. He did very well at last summer’s event and caught the eye of the USA hockey brass, which led to his selection for the World Junior Championships in December. In five games at the holiday tournament, he picked up three points, all assists. The diminutive but explosive winger is currently developing in the NCAA, playing for the University of Minnesota. In 34 games, he put up 30 points in his first season playing in the Big 10. The 19-year-old is also attending the Habs development camp right now and will be aiming to leave as good a calling card as he did last summer.

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As for Runtso, he’s a brand-new member of the organization, having been drafted by the Canadiens at Saturday’s draft. The 6-foot-2 and 186-pound right-shot blueliner was a second-round pick, selected 57th overall. In 68 games with the Victoria Royals of the WHL, the defenseman picked up 44 points, including 11 goals. He was one of the top offensive defensemen in this year’s draft. Just like Mooney, Runtso is currently attending the Canadiens’ development camp.

When they get to Windsor this Summer, they will be facing U-20 prospects from Finland, Sweden, and Canada. As always, a good showing in this tournament could be key to participation in the next edition of the World Junior Championships.

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Montreal CanadiensLJ MooneyTimofei Runtso
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