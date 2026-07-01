Two Canadiens Prospects Invited To World Junior Summer Showcase By USA Hockey

For Mooney, who was a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2025 draft, it will be a second experience. He did very well at last summer’s event and caught the eye of the USA hockey brass, which led to his selection for the World Junior Championships in December. In five games at the holiday tournament, he picked up three points, all assists. The diminutive but explosive winger is currently developing in the NCAA, playing for the University of Minnesota. In 34 games, he put up 30 points in his first season playing in the Big 10. The 19-year-old is also attending the Habs development camp right now and will be aiming to leave as good a calling card as he did last summer.