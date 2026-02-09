Canadiens: Reinbacher Back In Action

Jacob Fowler was in the net for Laval and stopped 22 of the 23 shots he received, which works out to a .957 save percentage. Since returning to Laval, the netminder has a 7-2-0 record, and it looks like the organization will have a big decision to make when it comes to goaltending this summer. The 21-year-old netminder showed in the 10 games he played with the Canadiens that he can handle himself in the NHL, and given how the season went between the pipes for the Habs, it’s likely that the youngster gets a chance to make the jump next season.