Canadiens Report Cards Goaltending Edition

His performance was reassuring for an organization that didn’t intend to rush him and didn’t think it would have to, until December, when it became clear that it had no choice, thankfully for Kent Hughes and co. Fowler was ready to go, and with that information, the Canadiens entered the offseason with sorting out goaltending on their to-do list. Not that they need to get help, and while Hughes has said he wouldn’t mind having three goalies on the team next season, it’s obvious that it’s not his preferred course of action.