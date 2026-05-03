Canadiens’ Rookie Could Be Key

The Montreal Canadiens are about to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh and final game of a series that has been insanely entertaining. Martin St-Louis’ men have been able to hold their own against Jon Cooper’s battle-tested side, but not because of the usual suspects. Everyone has chipped in for the Canadiens, and while Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky have managed to get five, four, and three points respectively, they’ve been muzzled at even strength.