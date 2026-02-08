Canadiens Rookie Would Have Played In The Olympics If It Was Up To Larionov

While I understand the ban and the need to put pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, I can’t help but feel for older players like Ovechkin and Malkin, who probably won’t ever have the chance to compete at the Olympics since time waits for no man. At least, Demidov is only 20, which means that he should have another opportunity somewhere down the line to live that incredible experience. The NHL has agreed to its players taking part for 12 years, which brings us to 2038. If things aren’t resolved by then, though, it could spell trouble for the Canadiens’ rookie, since there’s no guarantee that there will be another between the NHL and the International Olympic Committee.