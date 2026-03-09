Why The Maple Leafs Are Separating Auston Matthews And William Nylander Ahead Of Canadiens Matchup

"Robertson and Cowan had some real good chemistry for a stretch with Nick Roy," Berube noted. "I thought they were good out here together today, too". The bottom of the lineup features Steven Lorentz centering the fourth line with Dakota Joshua and Calle Jarnkrok. These opportunities come on the heels of the Leafs trading forwards Bobby McMann and Scott Laughton for draft picks last week. Those departures have opened doors for players like Cowan and Quillan, the latter of whom was called up last week. If these lines hold, it will be the first time Quillan centers a third line as he earns an extended look in the NHL.