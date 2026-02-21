Canadiens: Slafkovsky and Slovakia Crushed By Team USA

Dylan Larkin scored the first goal of the game after less than five minutes, and Tage Thompson doubled the Americans’ lead with a power play tally with less than a minute to go in the first frame. By the halfway point of the game, Jack Hughes and Jack Eichel had also found the back of the net, and Slovakia’s coach elected to pull Samuel Hlavaj. Most likely because he wanted him fresh for Saturday’s bronze medal game. The change had little effect on proceedings, and Hughes scored another goal before the end of the second period, making it 5-0 USA.