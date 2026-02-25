Canadiens: St-Louis’ Big Decision – Newhook In, Bolduc Out

From the initial incident, you know, you always have hope when you go down, you don’t know how severe it’s going to be… I went through something similar a couple of years ago, so I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was initially, when you first get off the ice with adrenaline and everything. Still, I had to go in for surgery the next day, and you know what the timeline was like and how long I’ve been away. It’s been a long few months away from the team, just rehab, a lot of credit to the staff here, they’ve been awesome, our strength guys have been great with me […] I’m excited to get back and excited to help this team down the stretch here.