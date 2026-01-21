Canadiens’ St-Louis Knows There’s A Big Price To Pay

Being a leader means knowing you’ll have to make decisions that will negatively affect people you care about. But that’s the role, it comes with the territory. The role comes with a price; you have to pay the price. Those are not easy conversations, but they start with the truth. Of course, the easiest thing for a coach is six defensemen who don’t get injured for 82 games, 12 forwards who don’t get injured for 82 games, and two goaltenders who don’t get injured for 82 games. Then there’s zero conversation, but that’s impossible. That’s the price that comes with the job; it’s an important job, and I take it to heart. It’s not easy; there’s not a single player who likes being told he’s not playing, but it’s the NHL.