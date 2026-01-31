Canadiens Must Find A Way To Best Sabres

They often say that the third time’s the charm, and the Montreal Canadiens will be hoping that’s the case for them when they take on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time in as many weeks. Lindy Ruff’s men won the first duel 5-3 in Buffalo and the second 4-2 in Montreal. Jacob Fowler was in the net for the first, and Samuel Montembeault got the net for the second.
The Canadiens didn’t practice yesterday as they were travelling to Buffalo, so Martin St-Louis has yet to confirm his starting netminder, but considering Jakub Dobes convincingly won his last two games, it would make sense to give him the net for this must-win game. The Czech netminder has not lost in regulation since December 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has won his last five games and seven out of his previous nine tilts. He has taken on the Sabres twice in his career and is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault has a 5-6-0 record against the hosts with a 3.04 GAA and a .900 SV.
At the other end of the ice, Ruff has not confirmed his starter either, but in the Sabres’ win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, Alex Lyon broke a franchise record by winning his 10th consecutive game. Given the importance of Saturday night’s tilt, it would be shocking if he wasn’t between the pipes. He has a 4-3-0 record against the Habs with a 3.14 GAA and a .883 SV. The Sabres currently have two other goalies on the roster, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Colten Ellis. The former has a 2-2-0 record against Montreal with a 3.95 GAA and a .871 SV, while the latter has a 1-0-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and a .870 SV.
Up front, Nick Suzuki is the Canadiens’ most productive player against Buffalo with 24 points in just 20 games. Brendan Gallagher also has 24 points, but in 46 games. Cole Caufield completes the top three with 13 points in just 17 games. The sniper was held off the scoresheet in the 7-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, putting an end to his six-game goal-scoring streak. However, Mike Matheson is on a six-game point streak with six assists in as many games.
Meanwhile, the Habs will need to find a way to contain the Sabres’ first line if they want to have any hope of winning. Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Zach Benson have been a thorn in the Canadiens’ side this season so far. Thompson leads his team in points against the visitors with 22 points in 19 games, followed by Rasmus Dahlin, who has 20 points in 23 games, and Tuch completes the top three with 19 points in 21 games. The latter scored a hat trick in the Sabres’ last game and has five goals in his previous three games.
Tonight’s winner will take sole possession of third place in the Atlantic Division, which the Sabres currently hold. Both teams have 67 points (just like the Boston Bruins), but Buffalo has only played 53 games while Montreal has played 54 and Boston 55.
The Sabres might have won the last two duels, but the Canadiens have won six of the previous 10 duels. Buffalo has won its last five games and is 7-2- 1 in their previous 10 matches. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have won their last two games and are 5-4-1 in their previous 10.
The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on TVA Sports, City TV and Sportsnet East. Francis Charron and Kendrick Nicholson will be the referees. James Tobias and Mark Shewchyk will be the linemen. This is the Canadiens’ second-to-last game before the Olympic break. The Habs will head to Minnesota on Sunday, where they’ll take on the Wild on Monday night before meeting the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Then Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Oliver Kapanen, and Alexandre Texier will all head to Italy for the games, while their teammates will get 12 days off with practices set to resume in Brossard on February 17.
