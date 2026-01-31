Canadiens Must Find A Way To Best Sabres

The Canadiens didn’t practice yesterday as they were travelling to Buffalo, so Martin St-Louis has yet to confirm his starting netminder, but considering Jakub Dobes convincingly won his last two games, it would make sense to give him the net for this must-win game. The Czech netminder has not lost in regulation since December 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has won his last five games and seven out of his previous nine tilts. He has taken on the Sabres twice in his career and is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault has a 5-6-0 record against the hosts with a 3.04 GAA and a .900 SV.