Canadiens: The Reason Behind The Big Lime Green Invasion At The Bell Centre

It started with two people honoring the memory of their late-season ticket-holder father by wearing jackets just like the one he wore at every game, and last night it culminated with a much larger contingent of lime-green jackets.
If you watch all Montreal Canadiens’ games, you must have noticed the people wearing a lime green top sitting behind the net at every game. It used to be just one person, David Star, a season ticket holder who noticed that the Habs were winning when he was wearing the jacket, according to an article written by Marc-Antoine Godin. It’s not anymore, as the man passed away last year, but this season his family has taken over, and the two people who attend the games wear lime-green jackets to honour his memory.
Saturday night, when I got to my seat in the press gallery, I noticed that there were more lime-green jackets for the game; there was a little cluster of them behind the net, and little by little, more arrived. It turns out that for the February 28 game, Star’s family had bought extra tickets in the same section and had asked the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation to give extra tickets to students from Trois-Rivieres, as TVA Sports revealed during the broadcast.
Furthermore, Amelie Cloutier, who had made a TikTok explaining why there were always two fans wearing lime green tops behind the net, was contacted by the family and asked to make another video, explaining what the family planned and asking fans who wanted to join in to turn up to the game dressed for the occasion, in lime green.
Turns out the campaign was pretty successful, during the national anthem, I counted a total of 42 people wearing the colour from my seat in the press gallery. I felt like I was playing a reverse version of “Where’s Waldo” trying to count them in the crowd since they certainly weren’t hiding. There might have been more, since I couldn’t see the fans below my own section of the press gallery.
As luck would have it, last night, the security clearance tag on our bags in the press gallery was also lime green. It might have been a coincidence, or it was the Canadiens’ way to take the initiative one step further. Still, it's safe to say the initiative to pay homage to Star was successful, as it made the headlines and was discussed on the broadcast as well. Rest in peace, Mister Star, your superstition about the lucky jacket is alive and well, and you haven’t been forgotten.