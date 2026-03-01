Mission Accomplished For Caufield And The Canadiens

Firstly, Suzi was very tired; he had just finished a long shift, so I asked him. Secondly, it was about understanding where we were in the game. If shots get blocked, for Lane, it’s about knowing their guys are going to go the other way. Even if shots don’t get blocked, the guy at the top can cheat a bit. I reminded Lane that he had to respect that, if they go, you need to go too. But it was also about closing the game with a goal, not just enjoying puck possession for two minutes, but also attacking in a calculated manner, because you have to be ready for what can stem from that attack.