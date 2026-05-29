Canadiens Try to Stave Off Elimination

The game is set for 8:00 PM, and you can catch it on HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS and CBC. Jean Hebert and Garrett Rank will be officiating while Scott Cherrey and Jesse Marquis will be the linemen. This could be the last game of a great season for the young Canadiens, but if they win and force a Game 6, it would be on Sunday in Montreal. So far in this series, their only win has come in Carolina; we’ll see if they can dig deep and keep going.