Canadiens: What’s Next For David Reinbacher?

Keeping Reinbacher would make sense for the Canadiens, not just because of how rare his profile is, but also because his value has declined since the 2023 draft, and Kent Hughes is not the kind of GM who likes to sell low; he prefers to maximize asset value. I don’t think Reinbacher should be seen as an untouchable, though. If the Canadiens need to include him in a deal to get a right-shot defenseman who could step right into a top-four role, I don’t think they would hesitate.