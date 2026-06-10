Could McTavish Improve The Canadiens’ Center Line?

Last offseason, there was a lot of talk about what the Anaheim Ducks would decide to do regarding their contract negotiations with Mason McTavish; some hoped he would end up in Montreal. Pat Verbeek was patient, and he ended up giving the third overall pick at the 2021 draft a six-year deal at a $7 million cap hit. It all had the makings of a happy ending, but unfortunately for both parties, the centerman struggled this season and was a healthy scratch at times. In 75 games, he could only put up 41 points, compared to 52 in 76 games the previous year. His differential also took a hit, dropping from an even rating in 2024-25 to minus-15 this year.