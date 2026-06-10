A Free Agent Target That Could Be A Big Hit For The Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens need sandpaper, and A.J. Greer is likely to need a new contract come July 1. He could be an ideal target for Kent Hughes.
It looks like Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has a big summer ahead. He’ll no doubt be monitoring the market for a second-line center and for another right-shot defenseman, but the Habs could use some depth and grit up front. While the Canadiens weren’t as outmatched physically in the last playoffs as they were by the Washington Capitals in the 2024-25 playoffs, it was still obvious that Montreal could use some sandpaper.
Josh Anderson showed he can bring that, but he’ll be entering the last year of his contract when the puck drops on the next season, and he’s already 32. Zach Bolduc could also step up in that department, but that might not be enough. However, there’s one player who will reportedly be a free agent on July 1 that Hughes should consider pursuing: A.J. Greer.
Of course, the fact that he was born and raised in Joliette doesn’t hurt, but it’s really his style of play that makes him an ideal target for the Canadiens. He’s 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, he’s got a big body, and he knows how to use it. In 2025-26, he landed 203 hits, and the season before, 222. He’s not just big, he plays like it as well, and if someone wants to drop the gloves, he’s not opposed to answering the bell. He’s not the best fighter, but he can handle himself.
Furthermore, he’s also found a bit of a scoring touch last season, putting up 32 points in 78 games, almost doubling his 2024-25 output, which stood at 17 points in 81 games. The increase in production might have been a one-off, or he could be coming into his own as a player; we won’t know until he skates in the next season.
Greer also has a Stanley Cup ring, acquired in his first season with the Florida Panthers, and that’s the kind of experience that can come in handy on a young team that includes only one Cup champion among its players (Alex Newhook). Last season, Greer only had an $850,000 cap hit, but given his performance, he’ll be looking for a significant raise. Thanks to Bill Guerin of the Minnesota Wild, who just gave Michael McCarron a six-year deal with a $3.3 million cap hit after a 17-point season (and a full no-move clause for the first three years), he could be looking for a lot of cash.
There’s no telling what his demands will be, but Hughes at least must throw his hat into the ring and make him an offer. After the Canadiens’ impressive run in the playoffs, and given the fact that he’s from Montreal, Greer may be willing to listen to join the team he used to come watch as a kid, even emptying his bank account once to attend a game when he only had $200 left…now he could fill it up nicely by actually playing in front of friends and family.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.