A Free Agent Target That Could Be A Big Hit For The Canadiens

Of course, the fact that he was born and raised in Joliette doesn’t hurt, but it’s really his style of play that makes him an ideal target for the Canadiens. He’s 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, he’s got a big body, and he knows how to use it. In 2025-26, he landed 203 hits, and the season before, 222. He’s not just big, he plays like it as well, and if someone wants to drop the gloves, he’s not opposed to answering the bell. He’s not the best fighter, but he can handle himself.