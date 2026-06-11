Canadiens Dobes’ Goalie Mindset Coach Speaks To Marinaro

The mindset specialist also firmly believes that an athlete must be in the right mindset, an athlete's mindset to succeed and not in a fan’s mindset. To illustrate this, he explains that when his team has the puck in their own end, the fan wants them to get it out of the zone as quickly as possible. But as a goaltender, to perform at your best, you have to crave the turnover, to tell yourself that if they turn the puck over, you’ll have the opportunity to shine and make a difference. He also mentions that Dobes loves it when the Canadiens take penalties because it gives him a chance to shine.