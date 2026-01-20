Canadiens Will Face The Wild With Dach In The Lineup

Tonight’s game promises to be tough for the Canadiens, as they’ve lost their last 9 games against the Wild, their previous win dating back to October 17, 2019. The Canadiens’ most productive scorer against the Wild is Samuel Blais, who was a healthy scratch for the last game and will be tonight as well. He’s the only Hab to have reached double digits against tonight’s visitors with 10 points (including seven goals) in 16 games. Phillip Danault comes second with nine points in 23 games, while Brendan Gallagher is third with eight points in 18 games.