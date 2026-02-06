Canadiens Will Spend Break In Second Place In Atlantic Division

With a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres would have overtaken the Canadiens in second place in the Atlantic Division. Still, Lindy Ruff’s men were unable to pull it off against Sidney Crosby and company. The Pens won 5-2, which meant Buffalo stayed at 70 points in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens have a two-point lead on them and must manage to maintain a lead over the Buffalo outfit, since the Sabres would, in all likelihood, have the first tie-breaker at the end of the year; they have 26 regulation wins, while the Habs only have 21.