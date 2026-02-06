Canadiens Will Spend Break In Second Place In Atlantic Division

While the Montreal Canadiens were not playing on Thursday night, 14 teams were in action, including direct divisional rivals Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.
With a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sabres would have overtaken the Canadiens in second place in the Atlantic Division. Still, Lindy Ruff’s men were unable to pull it off against Sidney Crosby and company. The Pens won 5-2, which meant Buffalo stayed at 70 points in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Canadiens have a two-point lead on them and must manage to maintain a lead over the Buffalo outfit, since the Sabres would, in all likelihood, have the first tie-breaker at the end of the year; they have 26 regulation wins, while the Habs only have 21.
As for the Senators, they currently trail the Bruins, who hold the second wildcard spot, by six points, thanks to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. While the Senators are not mathematically out of the playoff picture, a six-point deficit will be hard to make up with 25 games to go, given how strong the Atlantic Division has been this season.
Meanwhile, the two-time champions Panthers are trailing Boston by eight points after taking a 6-1 beating at the hands of the Lightning on Thursday night. The Cats’ frustration was evident as 147 penalty minutes were handed out to the Florida rivals. Matthew Tkachuk got a two-minute minor for abuse of officials and was looking for trouble all night, especially when he interfered with Nikita Kucherov, which led to a full-blown brawl in the third frame, when the Bolts were already up 4-0.
With the win, the Lightning now have a six-point lead over the Canadiens and have two games in hand. The Detroit Red Wings also have 72 points, like the Canadiens, but they have played one more game, which is why they find themselves in third place in the Atlantic.
If the Canadiens can keep the same pace, making the playoffs shouldn’t be a worry, but they’ll likely be jockeying for position right up till the end, and the first-round matchups won’t be clear until everyone has played 82 games. For now, though, the Habs can enjoy the break sitting in second place in the division and won’t have to worry about scoreboard watching until the end of February.
