Canadiens: Would The A Be A Good Idea For Caufield?

Josh Anderson’s name has also been mentioned, and while the veteran certainly was a great example in the playoffs, he doesn’t play at that level all year long. He can’t be expected to either, given his shoulder injury history. Furthermore, he’s already 32, and he’ll be playing the last season of his contract. Will he be around next year? Nobody knows right now, but he has played more years with the Habs than the number of years he has left to play. At one stage, Anderson could have been a good pick, but it feels like it’s too late now.