Could Guhle Make Way For Xhekaj?

While losing Guhle would definitely not be good news for the Habs, it’s worth remembering that in the first six games of the first round, Xhekaj and Struble were both in the lineup because of Noah Dobson’s injury. They fared rather well. Of course, the Carolina Hurricanes do not really play a style that is very Xhekaj -friendly, but the hulking defenseman might just be ready to rise to the occasion after missing the first four games of this series.