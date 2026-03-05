Could The Canadiens Trade For Help In Net?

With the trade deadline upon us, rumours are swirling everywhere around the league, and there are a couple of big-name goaltenders reported to be on the market. Given how the Montreal Canadiens have struggled in net, could they try to bolster the position before tomorrow’s trade deadline?
Samuel Montembeault has struggled out of the gate this season and has a 10-8-3 record on the season with a 3.37 goals-against average, while rookie Jakub Dobes, who started the season as the backup, has a 19-6-4 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .889 SV. Despite not having great numbers, Dobes leads all rookie goaltenders in wins with his 19 triumphs. San Jose Sharks’ rookie Yaroslav Askarov also has 19 wins, but he earned them in 38 games, while Dobes saw only 29 games of action.
Despite the goalies’ underwhelming numbers, the president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels that the Canadiens are probably more comfortable than most people think with their goalies. But Kent Hughes and Gorton have both said in the past that Hughes has his fingers on the pulse of the trade market and that it’s his job to know what’s out there and how much it could go for. When Gorton spoke to Engels, the names of Sergei Bobrovsky and Jordan Binnington weren’t out there.
Now that the Florida Panthers are on their way to missing the playoffs after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, and the veteran goaltender is in the last year of his contract, he could become a solid rental option. Despite being 29 years old, Montembeault has only played three playoff games in his career, just like 24-year-old Dobes, meaning the Canadiens could certainly use some experience in net.
However, with his $10 M cap hit, Bobrosky would be tricky to acquire; the Canadiens would need the Panthers to be willing to take Patrik Laine and a goaltender in return, which doesn’t appear very likely. It wouldn’t be cheap to convince them to play ball, and the Habs have said in the past that they do not want to have to part with assets to move the big Finn.
Besides, it’s hard to imagine Hughes being willing to sacrifice assets for a very temporary solution. As for Binnington, he’s in year five of his six-year, $6M cap hit contract. The St. Louis Blues have been in a lot of trade rumours of late because of their abysmal results, and it’s not hard to imagine them being ready to move on from the netminder.
He has proven he can win, guiding the Blues to a Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2019 and winning the 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada last year. However, he is having an awful season; he’s 8-18-6 in 33 games with a 3.60 GAA and a .867 SV. Would a change of scenery instantly make him better? That’s doubtful.
There’s no denying that the Canadiens will soon have to make a big decision when it comes to their goaltending. Prospect Jacob Fowler didn’t look out of place in the 10 games he played in the big league this season, and he could very well end up starting the next season in Montreal, making one of Montembeault and Dobes surplus to requirements. Acquiring Binnington would probably delay his arrival, and if the Habs’ brass deems him ready, it would make very little sense. Unless, of course, they intend to move on from both Montembeault and Dobes, but that’s easier said than done.
It feels as if the Canadiens are likely to get reinforcements in net, they are more likely to come from the Laval Rocket than from outside. Giving Fowler some playoff experience would make much more sense than acquiring a band-aid solution.
