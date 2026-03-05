Could The Canadiens Trade For Help In Net?

There’s no denying that the Canadiens will soon have to make a big decision when it comes to their goaltending. Prospect Jacob Fowler didn’t look out of place in the 10 games he played in the big league this season, and he could very well end up starting the next season in Montreal, making one of Montembeault and Dobes surplus to requirements. Acquiring Binnington would probably delay his arrival, and if the Habs’ brass deems him ready, it would make very little sense. Unless, of course, they intend to move on from both Montembeault and Dobes, but that’s easier said than done.