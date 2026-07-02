Could Yesterday’s Shocking Plot Twist In Columbus Affect The Canadiens?

All that being said, much of this hinges on Marchenko still wanting out and on Hughes striking a deal with Columbus, which is easier said than done. Plenty of people argue that teams are unlikely to trade players within their own division, but the Canadiens are direct competition for the Blue Jackets. In 2024, they didn’t make the playoffs because the Habs got the last spot. Last season, they once again fell short, but they weren’t that far behind. Furthermore, Waddell has reportedly told teams he has no intention of trading Marchenko this summer. He could have to circle back if Marchenko keeps his stance, though.