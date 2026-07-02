Could Yesterday’s Shocking Plot Twist In Columbus Affect The Canadiens?

Zach Werenski now wants to stay in Columbus. Will that have an impact on Kirill Marchenko's stance and a ripple effect on the Montreal Canadiens' plans?
In the last few days, there was a lot of noise about the Columbus Blue Jackets and their star defenseman Zach Werenski. Things heated up when Kevin Weekes and Pierre LeBrun reported that the blueliner wouldn’t want to sign a new contract, which prompted GM Don Waddell to look for a trade partner. Hours after Werenski made headlines, it came out that the rumored Montreal Canadiens’ target, Kirill Marchenko, had also indicated that he was unlikely to re-up with Columbus.
However, yesterday, Waddell and Werenski both issued statements stating that, ultimately, Werenski wants to remain with the team and win in Columbus. This is an interesting turn of events, and you must wonder, especially given the timing of the Marchenko news, whether it might prompt him to reconsider his position and sign an extension with the Ohio outfit. That wouldn’t be great news for the Canadiens.
From the way Kent Hughes spoke to the media on July 1 when questioned about the likely ask of players in a sign-and-trade deal, the GM acknowledged that he has to take into account the sacrifices his core players made, but that he could still sign someone to a bigger deal than what they are making, but within reason. On the same night, it was reported that Marchenko wouldn’t re-sign with the Jackets; Weekes reported that Marchenko’s people intended to use the New York Rangers deal with Pavel Dorofeyev (7-year deal with an $11 million cap hit) as a comparable.
Does that kind of ask rule out Marchenko as a possibility for the Canadiens? I wouldn’t think so. Firstly, because he would fit a big need for the Habs: a real top-six winger who could fully unlock Demidov’s potential and bring size and physicality, something that has been sorely missed in the last two playoff campaigns. Secondly, because $11 million is not that much higher than Noah Dobson’s deal and in today’s NHL, it’s not an outlandish amount to give to a player who has proven he can put up over 70 points in a season.
All that being said, much of this hinges on Marchenko still wanting out and on Hughes striking a deal with Columbus, which is easier said than done. Plenty of people argue that teams are unlikely to trade players within their own division, but the Canadiens are direct competition for the Blue Jackets. In 2024, they didn’t make the playoffs because the Habs got the last spot. Last season, they once again fell short, but they weren’t that far behind. Furthermore, Waddell has reportedly told teams he has no intention of trading Marchenko this summer. He could have to circle back if Marchenko keeps his stance, though.
In the coming days, it will be worth monitoring the situation in Columbus, but chances are that Hughes has already found an alternative target or even targets. It’s too early for fans to panic about teams around the Canadiens improving via free agency while Montreal stays put. No games will be played in July; Hughes has plenty of time and assets to use to better the Habs; nobody said it had to be done at the draft or on Canada Day.