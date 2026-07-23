Expect Big Battle In Canadiens’ Lineup

Meanwhile, Kapanen, who hit a wall in the second part of the season after the Olympics, may have finished his playoffs as a healthy scratch, but given how well he linked up with Demidov in the first part of the season, he should still be in the top six. Granted, long-term, he won’t be in the top six, but if the Canadiens fail to add a top-six center before the start of the season, he’s a suitable placeholder. Seeing a rookie hit a wall in the second half of a campaign is not a rare phenomenon; he deserves another chance, especially since this will also be a contract year for him.