Former Canadiens Are Calder Cup Champions With The Marlies

As for Primeau, even if he lost in the final, he had a great season in the AHL with a 21-11-7 record, a 2.41 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage. In the postseason, he was 9-9 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 SV. While those are good numbers, his short stay in the NHL this season wasn’t great. In three games with the Leafs, he posted a 2-1-0 record but had a 4.30 GAA and a .838 SV. When he was waived, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed him, and that's how he ended up with the Wolves. It might just be that the AHL is his ceiling and he can’t make the jump to the NHL.