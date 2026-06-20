Former Canadiens Are Calder Cup Champions With The Marlies

Three former members of the Montreal Canadiens' organization are now Calder Cup champions with the Toronto Marlies.
On Friday night, the Toronto Marlies signed a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves to win the AHL Championship and lift the Calder Cup. If former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau was on the wrong side of the defeat, three former members of the Habs’ organization are now Calder Cup champions: Brandon Baddock, Logan Shaw, and Michael Pezzetta.
While Baddock, who spent the best part of two seasons in the Canadiens’ organization playing mainly with the Laval Rocket and a single game with the Habs, didn’t play during the playoffs, he’s still a member of the organization.
Unlike Baddock, Shaw and Pezzetta played big roles in the Marlies Calder Cup conquest. The former was the first one to lift the trophy, since he is the team’s captain. He put up 17 points in 24 playoff games and was assessed 28 penalty minutes. Shaw spent only part of a season with the Canadiens, playing 30 games in the 2017-18 season after the Habs, who were hit by a slew of injuries, claimed him off waivers. Eight of his 39 career NHL points were picked up while playing with the Sainte-Flanelle. He has played 232 NHL games so far, spending most of his career in the AHL, where he has played for seven different teams.
As for Pezzetta, a former sixth-round pick by the Canadiens at the 2016 draft, he skated in 23 playoff games this year, gathering five points and 82 penalty minutes. Unsurprisingly, he’s still relied on for his physicality and ability to drop the gloves. He turned pro during the 2018-19 season and went on to play 200 NHL games with Montreal, totaling 38 points and 241 penalty minutes. After playing only 25 games with the Canadiens in 2024-25, he signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs last offseason as a free agent but played only nine NHL games, spending most of the season with the Marlies.
As for Primeau, even if he lost in the final, he had a great season in the AHL with a 21-11-7 record, a 2.41 goals-against average, and a .916 save percentage. In the postseason, he was 9-9 with a 2.72 GAA and a .913 SV. While those are good numbers, his short stay in the NHL this season wasn’t great. In three games with the Leafs, he posted a 2-1-0 record but had a 4.30 GAA and a .838 SV. When he was waived, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed him, and that's how he ended up with the Wolves. It might just be that the AHL is his ceiling and he can’t make the jump to the NHL.
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