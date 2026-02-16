Canadiens Players Announce The Arrival Of Two More Bundles Of Joys

A couple of Montreal Canadiens used the Olympic break not only to head to a sunny destination but also to share some good news with their social media followers. Netminder Samuel Montembeault, who has battled through a challenging season so far, and his wife Daryanne Ayotte were one of the three Canadiens couples to be married last summer, along with captain Nick Suzuki and Caitlin Fitzgerald, and defenseman Noah Dobson and Alexa Serowik.
Both the Suzukis and the Dobsons announced they were expecting a baby girl earlier this season, and judging by the congratulatory comments received by the Montembeaults, it appears they’re also expecting a little girl. This is great news for the goalie who has struggled this season; he’s got something positive to hang on to throughout the crisis.
The netminder has a 10-8-2 record so far this season with a 3.34 goals-against-average and a .875 save percentage. He did, however, have a fantastic performance in the Habs’ last game before the break when he backstopped them to a 5-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets, saving 36 of the 37 shots he faced. The organization will no doubt hope he can build on that performance.
On Sunday, it was alternate captain Brendan Gallagher and his wife Emma Fortin who took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump. The couple has been married since the Summer of 2024 and welcomed their first child in March 2025, an eventful month for the couple as Gallagher also lost his mother then. Unsurprisingly, their daughter was named Everly Mona Della Gallagher as a tribute to his mother.
They announced the news with a few photos from Grenada, captioned “soon to be four”. There was no gender reveal in the announcement, so we may get another announcement on this in the months to come. Gallagher is in the fifth year of his six-year contract, and while his offensive production is no longer what it once was, his work ethic and leadership by example remain intact.
Last season, he put up 38 points in 82 games, but this year, he’s only on pace for 27 points. Still, he passed some big milestones this season. He became the 14th best goal scorer in Canadiens history with 245 goals and is now 37th for the most assists with 238 and 26th in points with 483. Furthermore, he has played 891 games with the Sainte-Flanelle, the 14th highest number in team history, but he should pass Patrice Brisebois in 13th place soon since the defenseman skated in 896 games with the Habs.
If Gallagher plays all the games this season and the 84 games next season (the regular season will be two games longer starting next season), the last year of his contract, he will have played exactly 1,000 games with the Habs.
