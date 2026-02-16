Canadiens Players Announce The Arrival Of Two More Bundles Of Joys

Last season, he put up 38 points in 82 games, but this year, he’s only on pace for 27 points. Still, he passed some big milestones this season. He became the 14th best goal scorer in Canadiens history with 245 goals and is now 37th for the most assists with 238 and 26th in points with 483. Furthermore, he has played 891 games with the Sainte-Flanelle, the 14th highest number in team history, but he should pass Patrice Brisebois in 13th place soon since the defenseman skated in 896 games with the Habs.