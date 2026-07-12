Former NHLer Calls Zharovsky’s Selection A Steal

It will be interesting to see how Zharovsky’s transition to North American play goes at the tail end of the season. The KHL season is scheduled to take place from September 5 to March 20, while the playoffs will run from March 23 to May 11, 2027. The Canadiens’ prospect is set to return with Ufa Salavat Yulayev, and the team isn’t expected to be contending for the Gagarin Cup, which could mean that his season in Russia ends while the Canadiens are still playing. While KHL players’ contracts normally end on May 31, it wouldn’t be surprising if his team released him once its season ends, just as SKA St. Petersburg did when Ivan Demidov first joined the Habs.