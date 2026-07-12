THN’s Ryan Kennedy Names Canadiens Top-5 NHL Team

The Montreal Canadiens haven't made any moves in free agency or on the trade market yet this offseason, but they are still viewed as one of the best teams in the league.
Less than a week after being ranked in the top three in Bleacher Report’s NHL Power Rankings, the Montreal Canadiens are named the fifth-best team in the NHL (ex aequo with the Dallas Stars) in a recent Ryan Kennedy article.
THN’s writer grants that the Habs have not made any high-profile move this offseason; they also didn’t lose much, meaning they’ll still be as fast and as skilled as they were last season, when they put up 106 points. He also adds that, with $13.3 million in cap space, they're likely to improve through trades.
While that’s most probably what would happen in an ideal world, it certainly feels like GM Kent Hughes has been trying to do it since the end of the playoffs but hasn’t been able to find a dance partner. However, it’s worth noting that the Canadiens still need to sign Kirby Dach, Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj. Once that’s done, there won’t be that much room left on the salary cap.
Thanks to Hughes’ ingenious two-way qualifying offer to Dach, the Albertan is likely to sign for less than the $4 million he was entitled to be offered. That number is on the table until the offer expires on July 15, even if Dach has filed for arbitration. After that date, both parties can continue negotiating, but once the arbitration hearing begins, it’s up to the arbitrator.
Here’s hoping it doesn’t actually get to that point, as the process is hardly good for the relationship between the parties. If it gets there, the Canadiens will essentially have to tell the arbitrator that Dach isn’t worth what he thinks he is, citing his lack of production, injuries, and lack of consistency as other arguments. Teams leave no stone unturned in those hearings; they hire lawyers to argue their case and are very thorough. Dach could end up with a $3,400,000 contract if the arbitrator awards him the bare minimum provided for in the CBA.
Bolduc’s contract negotiations should be the most interesting ones. It feels like the youngster has plenty of potential, but so did Dach when the Canadiens first acquired him. Last season was one of adaptation for the Trois-Rivieres native, and the Habs have yet to see his ceiling. Much like he did with Dach and Alex Newhook, I expect Hughes to take a prudent approach in this case. Back then, they had both been signed to 4-year deals after being acquired, but given how the salary cap is rising, it may make sense to ink Bolduc to a shorter deal and re-evaluate then, after seeing a bit more of what he can do but before the market has gone completely insane.
Last season, the winger put up 30 points in 78 games, which is less than the 36 points he had put up with the St. Louis Blues the year before, but that can be explained by the lack of premium power play ice time and the need to adapt to the Habs’ style of play. If Hughes manages to ink him for less than $4M per year, it will be a win. The Anaheim Ducks gave A.J. Greer a $4.25M cap-hit contract for four years, and he put up 32 points last season, the best of his career.
Xhekaj’s contract should land somewhere in the vicinity of what Jayden Struble got last season: a two-year deal with a $1,412,500 cap hit, signed at the tail end of July. Since the cap has gone up, the cap hit may be slightly higher, perhaps at $1.6 million or $1.7 million.
Those three signings should eat the best part of the $13.3 million in cap space the Canadiens still have, although a trade will likely involve players going the other way as well, which would make it possible for Montreal to acquire an impact player on the trade market. If they find a team that’s willing to move what they’re in the market for of course.