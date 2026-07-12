THN’s Ryan Kennedy Names Canadiens Top-5 NHL Team

Bolduc’s contract negotiations should be the most interesting ones. It feels like the youngster has plenty of potential, but so did Dach when the Canadiens first acquired him. Last season was one of adaptation for the Trois-Rivieres native, and the Habs have yet to see his ceiling. Much like he did with Dach and Alex Newhook, I expect Hughes to take a prudent approach in this case. Back then, they had both been signed to 4-year deals after being acquired, but given how the salary cap is rising, it may make sense to ink Bolduc to a shorter deal and re-evaluate then, after seeing a bit more of what he can do but before the market has gone completely insane.