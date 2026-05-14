Is It Time For A Few Lineup Changes For The Canadiens?

It’s hard to look at the ice time in the last game as a guide to know who could come out of the lineup. There were so many penalties that many players saw their ice time melt like snow in the sun. Joe Veleno saw less than seven minutes of action, Kirby Dach was on the ice for less than nine minutes, and Zachary Bolduc was on the ice for less than 10. For the latter two, it is certainly not because the coach is unhappy with their play.