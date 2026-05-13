Two Canadiens Rookies Top 4 In Calder Trophy Voting

Anaheim Ducks rookie Beckett Senneke finished in third place with 958 points, just 200 points behind Demidov. Another Canadiens player finished fourth in voting, goaltender Jakub Dobes, with 529 points, including 32 second-place votes. One can wonder how he would have fared if the Canadiens had decided to move on from Samuel Montembeault earlier in the season. The Czech goalie can console himself with the fact that he’s a huge part of the reason why his team is in the second round of the playoffs and is in a good position to make the third round.