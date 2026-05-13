Two Canadiens Rookies Top 4 In Calder Trophy Voting

The NHL revealed the Calder Trophy winner on Wednesday afternoon, along with the votes received by each candidate.
The NHL announced today that New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was voted Calder Trophy Winner. The blueliner is the youngest player ever to win the award, and he’s also the first unanimous winner since Teemu Selanne back in 1992-93. The rearguard put up 59 points in 82 games, a new record for an 18-year-old defenseman. Phil Housley had set the previous mark with 57 points in 1982-83.
Schaefer obtained 198 first-place votes for a total of 1,980 points, a comfortable 822 points lead ahead of his nearest rival, Montreal Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov, who obtained 1,158 points thanks to 120 second-place votes, 48 third-place votes, 25 fourth-place votes, and three fifth-place votes. The Russian winger put up 62 points in 82 games in his first complete NHL season and will undoubtedly have a successful NHL career.
Habs fans had hoped that the skilled playmaker could succeed teammate Lane Hutson as the rookie of the year, but it became evident early on in the season that Schaefer would capture the award.
Anaheim Ducks rookie Beckett Senneke finished in third place with 958 points, just 200 points behind Demidov. Another Canadiens player finished fourth in voting, goaltender Jakub Dobes, with 529 points, including 32 second-place votes. One can wonder how he would have fared if the Canadiens had decided to move on from Samuel Montembeault earlier in the season. The Czech goalie can console himself with the fact that he’s a huge part of the reason why his team is in the second round of the playoffs and is in a good position to make the third round.
A third player from the Sainte-Flanelle also received some votes. Oliver Kapanen, who recorded 20 goals and 37 points this season, finished 11th in voting with three fourth-place votes and seven fifth-place votes.
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