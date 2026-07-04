On The Canadiens’ Excellent Relationship With Dan Milstein and Gold Star Agency

The question seemed to amused the GM who was, it has to be said, in a great mood: “Ivan thinks it’s because he’s [Milstein] a better salesman than other agents”, said Hughes laughing, before adding: “I’d say that I didn’t know Dan at all before taking this job, I think he’s an agent that’s direct, honest, but the fact that we are drafting his players has nothing to do with who’s the agent. I think it’s more about the Russian market being less open; as a result, there may be players we believe would be scouted more and graded higher if they played in the CHL or the NCAA. I can’t tell you we’ll draft one of his clients every year, but I think he’s a guy that’s direct, honest, and so far, all of our interactions have been good”