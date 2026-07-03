Is There A Market For Canadiens’ Montembeault?

The Montreal Canadiens appear committed to moving forward with their young goaltenders, but there's still the matter of Samuel Montembeault. Is there a market for the fallen-from-grace goalie?
If Samuel Montembeault being cast aside during the Montreal Canadiens’ playoff run wasn’t a clear enough sign that he had become surplus to requirements, the three-year contract extension Kent Hughes signed with Jakub Dobes on Thursday certainly is. The netminder had a spectacular fall from grace last season after making Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off, leaving little doubt that the Habs would like to move him, but not at any cost.
A lot of masked men have changed allegiances over the last few days; Jacob Markstrom has been traded to the Florida Panthers, just like Akira Schmid, leading to Sergei Bobrovsky signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Detroit Red Wings traded Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth during the draft. The Edmonton Oilers’ never-ending search for a goaltender worthy of Connor McDavid continued with the signing of veteran Frederik Andersen. Samuel Errsson became a frequent flyer (no pun intended), going from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Leafs in a deal involving Joseph Woll before the Swede was flipped again to the Ottawa Senators. Eric Comrie signed with the San Jose Sharks, Daniil Tarasov signed with the Red Wings, Calvin Pickard signed with the Minnesota Wild, Pheonix Copley signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Vitek Vanecek signed with the New York Islanders, and Stuart Skinner signed with the Winnipeg Jets.
Speaking of the Jets, Connor Hellebuyck is reportedly on the market as well; he’s perhaps the biggest name, and once Winnipeg manages to move him, Montembeault may draw more interest from those who lost out on the Jets’ three-time Vezina Trophy winner, or even from the Jets themselves. Despite failing to perform in the playoffs, Hellebuyck is still generating a lot of interest, and it makes sense. Jordan Binnington is entering the last year of his contract with the St. Louis Blues, and his play in the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Olympic gold medal game makes him an intriguing option, even if his NHL stats haven’t been great of late. Furthermore, he did lead the Missouri outfit to a Stanley Cup in 2018-19.
When Hughes spoke to the media after inking Ivan Demidov to an 8-year contract extension, he was asked whether there was a market for Montembeault, and he replied: "Yes." It’s a fair assessment, but it feels like some more dominoes need to fall before Montembeault becomes another team's backup plan. He had a horrendous season last year, but he didn’t forget how to be a goalie out of the blue, and someone’s bound to want to take a chance on him. Unlike Brendan Gallagher, though, Hughes won’t trade him just to trade him; he’ll want something in return, and if all else fails, all three goalies could still be in Montreal at the start of camp. There’s a long way to go before it gets to that, and as the Canadiens’ GM has shown over the years, he doesn’t mind waiting for the right deal to come along.
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