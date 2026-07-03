Is There A Market For Canadiens’ Montembeault?

When Hughes spoke to the media after inking Ivan Demidov to an 8-year contract extension, he was asked whether there was a market for Montembeault, and he replied: "Yes." It’s a fair assessment, but it feels like some more dominoes need to fall before Montembeault becomes another team's backup plan. He had a horrendous season last year, but he didn’t forget how to be a goalie out of the blue, and someone’s bound to want to take a chance on him. Unlike Brendan Gallagher, though, Hughes won’t trade him just to trade him; he’ll want something in return, and if all else fails, all three goalies could still be in Montreal at the start of camp. There’s a long way to go before it gets to that, and as the Canadiens’ GM has shown over the years, he doesn’t mind waiting for the right deal to come along.