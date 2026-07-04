Shots Fired In The NHL, Canadiens And Hughes Safe In Their Culture-Built Bunker

That gives you a sense of just how good a deal Hughes signed with Demidov. Of course, Demidov wouldn’t have been on an offer sheet at the end of next season, but he still could have used Carlsson as a comparable. This potential issue has been averted because the Canadiens are tucked away in a culture-built bunker that started with Nick Suzuki, got another layer with Cole Caufield, another with Juraj Slafkovsky, and one more with Lane Hutson earlier this season. Earlier this week, Demidov got with the program as well. Because Hughes got his players to buy into the idea that they were better off being part of something than being the team’s main something, the Habs find themselves in an advantageous situation.