One Last Goodbye For Loyal Fans?

Montreal Canadiens alternate captain Brendan Gallagher will be appearing at Memorable Authentic in Mascouche on June 27 for what could be his last signing session as a Hab. Read on for all the details.
Brendan Gallagher said it himself at the Montreal Canadiens dressing room clearout day: it’s pretty clear he’ll be moving on. After 14 seasons with the Habs, leading them through numerous battles, the number 11 will likely be skating in the sunset sometime this summer. Before he does, though, he has agreed to do a signing session for his fans.
On Saturday, June 27, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM, the alternate captain will be at Memorable Authentic (3305 Avenue de la Gare, Local 120, Mascouche) for what could very well be his last public signing session as a member of the Canadiens. Gallagher will be accompanied by his good friend Jake Evans for this very special occasion.
If you would like to go, you should book your ticket as a matter of urgency, as the session is likely to sell out quickly, given how popular Gallagher has been and still is. Getting a regular item signed will cost $64.99, but there are also some great special items on sale. It’s possible to get a Fanatics Premium jersey autographed and inscribed with “Merci MTL” for $449.99 or one autographed and inscribed with “Last game” for the same price. Only 25 of each will be signed, however, making these true collector pieces.
You can also send in or bring your own items, but be aware that getting a jersey or piece of equipment signed will cost $84.99, as these are considered premium items. There are also some pictures to choose from on the Memorable Authentic website, including one that perfectly exemplifies Gallagher’s career in Montreal, the shot from the 2021 playoffs in which he skates towards the bench, with his head bloodied ($69.99).
If you want to get something autographed by Evans, it will cost you $40 for your own regular items and $60 for your premium items, or you can pick a jersey ($329.99), puck ($49.99 or $59.99), or picture ($44.99) from their selection.
While Gallagher’s impending departure didn’t exactly come without warning, fans didn’t get a chance to say goodbye on the ice of the Bell Centre, and this event can at least give them an opportunity to talk to the man they’ve all called “Gally” for so many years one last time.
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