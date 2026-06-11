One Last Goodbye For Loyal Fans?

If you would like to go, you should book your ticket as a matter of urgency, as the session is likely to sell out quickly, given how popular Gallagher has been and still is. Getting a regular item signed will cost $64.99, but there are also some great special items on sale. It’s possible to get a Fanatics Premium jersey autographed and inscribed with “Merci MTL” for $449.99 or one autographed and inscribed with “Last game” for the same price. Only 25 of each will be signed, however, making these true collector pieces.