Potential Canadiens Draft Target: Nikita Shcherbakov

The blueliner has played for three different teams this season: Tolpar Ufa in the MHL, where he picked up 10 points in 15 games; Toros Neftekamsk in the VHL, where he gathered 10 points in 35 games; and he also made his debut in the KHL. With Salavat Yulaev Ufa, the rearguard featured in seven games, went pointless, and had a minus-three rating. The jump to the KHL is not easy, and needing a bit of time to adjust is perfectly normal, but he still didn’t look out of place. During that short KHL stint, he played with Canadiens’ prospect Zharovsky.