The Sabres Dished Out The Hits, But The Canadiens Didn’t Feel The Pain

It will be interesting to see if the Sabres put such an emphasis on physical play in Game 3. Last night, it looked like they had been instructed to finish all their checks, no matter what, even if that took them out of the play. A bit like when Arber Xhekaj used to chase hits at all costs despite what else was happening on the ice. Something the rugged defenseman has now eliminated from his play, most of the time at least.