Top-Scoring American Players With The Montreal Canadiens

You have to go all the way down to 47th place to find the next American: defenseman Chris Chelios. The offensive blueliner spent only seven seasons in town, skating in just 402 games and totaling 309 points. Former GM Serge Savard elected to trade him to the Chicago Blackhawks in 1989 because he supposedly had a bad knee. He would go on to play for 19 seasons after the trade, winning two more Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. In the end, he skated in 1,651 games, putting up 948 points, the 10th-highest total in league history. Brent Burns and Erik Karlsson could very well pass him by this upcoming season.