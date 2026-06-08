Today In Canadiens History: A Legendary Coaching Career Started

With him behind the bench, the Canadiens never finished lower than third overall in the league, but it’s worth saying that the league only had six teams for all but one of his years in charge. Blake’s last season was in 1967-68 when the league welcomed six new teams. The Canadiens ended that season first overall with 94 points in 74 games and won Blake’s last Stanley Cup, going 12-1 in the playoffs, allowing their coach to retire at the top of his game.