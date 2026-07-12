Two Canadiens Forwards Will Play Their Contract Year

Will Danault be able to put up more than 17 points in 75 games? That’s not out of the question; he fit much better in the Canadiens’ lineup than he did in the Kings’ and he said himself that feeling he had his coach’s trust was a game-changer. Will that be enough to earn him a new contract? It will largely depend on how the coming season unfolds. While there’s no doubt that a team needs to have veteran presence, Mike Matheson is now 32, Jake Evans is 30, and Nick Suzuki will be playing in his eighth season, just like Noah Dobson. The young Habs are getting older and becoming veterans themselves.