Two Potential Stopgap Options for Canadiens In Free Agency

The Montreal Canadiens are very active on the phones these days, but if they cannot make a trade, they may look to free agency for some size.
It’s no secret that the Montreal Canadiens and GM Kent Hughes hope to improve their top six this offseason, and if rumors are to be believed, they made a sizeable offer to the Columbus Blue Jackets’ winger Kirill Marchenko. While the Jackets replied with an emphatic no, their position may change now that both Zach Werenski and Marchenko have indicated that they don’t intend to re-sign with the Jackets at the end of their current contract.
Still, Hughes is not the kind of man who puts all his eggs in the same basket, and if he cannot strike a deal with Don Waddell or another GM for a similar player, he probably has contingency plans in free agency. On Monday, the Florida Panthers traded the negotiating rights to A.J. Greer to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the negotiating rights to Radko Gudas. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Greer will sign with the Ducks, but it does give them a head start on signing the rugged forward, who could be a great fit for the Canadiens.
The depth of the free agent pool this offseason is not great, but there are a few interesting names near the top of the list. The Habs are rumored to be interested in Mason Marchment, yet another Blue Jacket who put up 45 points in 68 games with the Jackets and the Seattle Kraken. The forward also landed 84 hits; he plays with speed, and at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, he would help the Canadiens fill their need for size and physicality. However, at 31 years old and considering his style of play, it could be a risk to give him a long-term deal, and it might be what it takes to land him.
The other forward who could be of potential interest is Anthony Mantha. The Longueil native is also 31 and 6-foot-5 but weighs 240 pounds. Despite his size, he doesn’t necessarily play a very physical game, only putting up 52 hits in 81 games in Pittsburgh last season. However, he has compiled 64 points in those 81 games, which may sound attractive, but his yearly offensive production tends to vary wildly from one season to the next, and he did play alongside Evgeni Malkin for most of the year. Mantha may be more of a gamble and, as such, the cheaper option.
However, it’s worth noting that when Hughes spoke to the media on Friday night, after the first round, he was clear that the Canadiens are no longer in the phase in which they just go after talented players to see “if it fits”. That doesn’t sound like an executive who wants to do a lot of gambling. If the draft is anything to go by, Montreal will be looking to get bigger and to play bigger, which would make Marchment the most logical option, but he’s sure to have a lot of suitors.
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