Two Potential Stopgap Options for Canadiens In Free Agency

The depth of the free agent pool this offseason is not great, but there are a few interesting names near the top of the list. The Habs are rumored to be interested in Mason Marchment, yet another Blue Jacket who put up 45 points in 68 games with the Jackets and the Seattle Kraken. The forward also landed 84 hits; he plays with speed, and at 6-foot-5 and 212 pounds, he would help the Canadiens fill their need for size and physicality. However, at 31 years old and considering his style of play, it could be a risk to give him a long-term deal, and it might be what it takes to land him.