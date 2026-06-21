What Should Hughes Target First For The Canadiens On The Trade Market?

Fans seem to be particularly anxious for the GM to get a second-line center, but they should be ready for the possibility that it’s not what happens. Dylan Larkin is reportedly not interested in playing for the Habs; Robert Thomas is no longer available, and many teams are looking for a second-line center. In an ideal world, Hughes could strike a deal for a pivot while many teams are focused on landing Larkin and not courting other options. It provides a welcome diversion. Once Larkin is off the market, the price tag on other options and the number of suitors will go up. If and when that domino falls, it stands to reason that Hughes’ odds of filling that need will diminish.