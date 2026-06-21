Will Former Canadiens Goaltender Get The Call To The Hall?

The one blemish on his record is that he couldn’t bring a 25th Stanley Cup to Montreal; that wasn’t on him, though. From the 2013-14 season onward, Price was clutch in the playoffs, posting brilliant numbers and achieving save percentages of .919, .920, .933, .936, and .924, along with goals-against averages of 2.36, 2.23, 1.86, 1.78, and 2.28. He came up just short in 2021, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final. If the Canadiens never won the Cup with him in net, it was no fault of his own; it was down to Montreal’s anemic offense. Price and the Tricolore might have reached the Cup Final in 2013-14 as well had it not been for the infamous Chris Kreider incident. The goaltender was dominant that year, but when Kreider crashed into him in Game 1 of the Conference Final against the New York Rangers, the Canadiens’ dream of a 25th Stanley Cup came crashing down as well.