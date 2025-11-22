Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Preds vs. Avalanche

Nov 16, 2025; Stockholm, SWEDEN; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Sergei Murashov (1) is presented with a watch after defeating the Nashville Predators in a Global Series ice hockey game at Avicii Arena. Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

After nearly a week off following their trip to Stockholm, Sweden, for the 2025 NHL Global Series, the Nashville Predators return to action Saturday night as they host the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds earned a split with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the two-game Global Series. Nashville scored a comeback 2-1 overtime victory Nov. 14 but suffered a disappointing 4-0 shutout loss to the Penguins two days later.

Filip Forsberg scored the game-tying goal in his home country in the Nov. 14 contest, then skated in his 800th career NHL game in the Nov. 16 loss.

With their 6-10-4 record, speculation and rumors that a coaching change might be made during the Preds’ six-day rest period were quashed by general manager Barry Trotz, who said in an interview on 102.5 The Game he has no intention of replacing head coach Andrew Brunette.

The Preds must put their problems and the outside noise behind them as they get back to work. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s game with the Avalanche.

Game Day

Who: Colorado Avalanche (14-1-5) at Nashville Predators (6-10-4)

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

When: 7 Pm CST

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Betting line (via BetMGM):

Avalanche

-1.5 (+110)

O 6 (-115)

-220

Predators

+1.5 (-135)

U 6 (-105)

+180

Roman Returns

The Preds got some good news following Saturday morning skate. Head coach Andrew Brunette announced that captain Roman Josi would be back in the lineup for the Avs game.

Josi has been on injured reserve after suffering an upper-body injury. He practiced with the team earlier in the week and was paired with defenseman Nicolas Hague. The two will be paired together for the game.

Cole Smith (upper body) is currently on injured reserve.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Saturday’s game is the first of two Hockey Fights Cancer nights the Predators will host this season. Last year, the Nashville Predators Foundation raised $229,365.25 for the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund.

This game will feature six patient ambassadors from Monroe Carell who will take part in various in-game activities. Preds goalie Juuse Saros will be wearing a specially-designed goalie mask to mark the occasion, which fans can bid on in an auction during the game.

Preds Leaders

Forsberg leads the team with eight goals and 15 points, followed by Ryan O’Reilly with six goals and 13 points. Rookie Matthew Wood also has six goals, and he, along with Michael Bunting (4g-6a), Erik Haula (3g-7a) and Luke Evangelista (2g-8a) all have 10 points each.

Goalie Juuse Saros is 6-7-3 for the season with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. He has recorded the fifth-most saves in the NHL this season (389); of those, 101 have been classified as high-danger, tied for the fifth-most of any goalie in the League.

Justus Annunen is 0-3-1 with a 3.98 GAA and .849 SP.

Nashville’s power play is 10-for-62 (16.1%), ranking them 25th in the NHL. The penalty kill is 14th at 81.4% (11-of-59).

Scouting The Avalanche

Colorado is atop the NHL standings coming into Saturday with a 14-1-5 mark. The Avs began this season 5-0-3 in their first eight games, tied for the second-longest point streak to begin a season in franchise history.

The 2000-01 team started 9-0-2 in their first 11 contests and the 2019-20 squad also recorded points in its first eight outings (7-0-1).

Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 36 points (16-20-36). Cale Makar is second with 28 points (8-20-28), followed by Martin Necas (13-15-28).

Former Preds goaltender Scott Wedgewood is 12-1-2 with a 2.23 GAA and .913 SP. Wedgewood led the NHL with seven wins (7-1-2) in the month of October, which matched the second most October victories in franchise history behind only Craig Anderson’s 10 in 2009.

Mackenzie Blackwood is 2-0-1, 3.28 and .870.

On the power play, the Avs rank 23rd in the NHL at 16.7% (13-for-78). The PK is 9-of-64 (85.9), good for fourth overall.