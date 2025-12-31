Game Day: Nashville Predators Say Goodbye To 2025 With Afternoon Tilt In Vegas

Game Info

Who: Nashville Predators (17-17- 4 at Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11)

When: 2 Pm CST

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nev.

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BetMGM):

Predators

+1.5 (-155)

O 6 (-115)

+155

Golden Knights

-1.5 (+125)

U 6 (-105)

-190

A Reunion In Vegas

The Nashville Predators hope to close out 2025 on a positive note when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year’s Eve matinee at T-Mobile Arena.

This will be the first of three meetings between the two clubs this season and the first since the trade that sent defenseman Nicolas Hague from Vegas to Nashville last June in exchange for Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon.

The two teams will meet again when the Golden Knights host the Predators on Jan. 17 at 9 Pm at T-Mobile Arena. The series finale will be back in Nashville on March 21 at 1 Pm at Bridgestone Arena.

Spectacular Stamkos

After being silenced in St. Louis against the Blues last Saturday night, Steven Stamkos picked his hot streak back up with two third-period goals to lift the Preds over the Utah Mammoth 4-3 on the road Monday night.

Stamkos, who leads the team in goals on the season with 17, also added an assist in Utah and is just one goal shy of 600 for his NHL career. He ranks third in the League in the month in goals (11), sitting behind Connor McDavid (13) and Nathan MacKinnon (12).

The 35-year-old forward became the second player in franchise history with the winning goal in four straight victories, following Mike Fisher (4 from Jan. 23-Feb. 4, 2012).

Getting Over The Hump

The Preds will try once again to put themselves over the .500 mark for the first time since Oct. 25. They had a chance to do so in St. Louis but fell 3-2 to the Blues on Saturday.

Nashville has won 11 of its last 16 contests. The team’s 3.38 goals per game ranks ninth in the NHL in December.

Preds Leaders

Ryan O’Reilly, who earned an assist on each of Stamkos’ goals in Utah, leads the Preds in points with 34 (11g-23a). Filip Forsberg is next with 16 goals and 30 points. Luke Evangelista has 21 assists and 27 points, while Stamkos leads the Preds in goals with 17.

Juuse Saros is 15-12-3 in net, while Justus Annunen is 2-5-1.

Scouting The Knights

In their last game, Vegas fell 5-2 to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. The Knights have stumbled a bit lately, dropping five of their last six outings. However, they are 4-1-0 all-time when playing on New Year’s Eve.

Jack Eichel (12g-29a) leads the Golden Knights with 41 points, followed by Mitch Marner (9g-31a) with 40 points.

Both Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev have 15 goals apiece. Sissons has three goals and five points with his new club, while Lauzon has five assists and 37 penalty minutes.

In net, Carter Hart is 4-2-3 since signing with Vegas, while Akira Schmid is 11-3-4 on the season.