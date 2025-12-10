Luke Evangelista Just Joined Elite Nashville Predators Company In Win Over Colorado

Luke Evangelista was drafted by the Nashville Predators with the 42nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has had a fast start to the season after signing a two-year contract before the year started.

Evangelista, 23, factored in on Brady Skjei’s goal to give the Predators the lead in the third period.

Among players to debut with Nashville, Evangelista eclipsed Thomas Novak (68) for the third-most assists through 200 career games behind only Marek Zidlicky (97) and Filip Forsberg (85).

Not bad company to be next to.

The 6-foot forward has four goals, 16 assists and 20 points in 28 games this year for the Predators. In his 200th career game he recorded an assist.

He has 37 goals, 69 assists and 106 points in 200 career games.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Nashville Predators Stories

Predators' Star Forward Notches Huge Milestone Against Carolina

Filip Forsberg hit a career milestone against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, solidifying his place in Predators history.

- Column: Penalty kill alone isn't going to turn around Nashville Predators season.

- Column: Is Steven Stamkos Finally Finding His Rhythm With Nashville Predators?

- Nashville Predators prospects Ryker Lee, Teddy Stiga named to USA World Junior preliminary roster.