Nashville Predators NHL Trade Deadline Tracker: Blankenburg Traded, Multiple Admirals Called Up

As the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline closes in on Friday, general manager Barry Trotz and the Predators have been one of the busiest teams in the NHL. The Hockey News Nashville Predators is here to track and detail every move the Predators make in this busy week.

Predators Recall Reid Schaefer, Ryan Ufko, Fedor Svechkov From Milwaukee&nbsp;

With Nashville down a defenseman, a center and a winger, three call-ups were made Wednesday night following the Nick Blakenburg trade. 

According to Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey, LW Reid Schaefer, D Ryan Ukfo and C Fedor Svechkov have all been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals. 

Schaefer has played 27 games in Nashville this season as a rookie, recording four goals and two assists for six points and 13 penalty minutes. In Milwaukee, he has 28 points (15G, 13A) in 31 games and 55 penalty minutes. 

This is Ufko's first call-up of the season. He has 44 points (11 goals, 33 assists) in 50 games and 20 penalty minutes. Ufko was the Admirals' lone AHL All-Star and is second in the league in defenseman points. 

Svechkov has spent the majority of the season with the Predators, recording nine points (2 goals, 7 assists)  in 49 games. He was assigned to the Admirals ahead of the Olympic break. In 10 games in Milwaukee, Svechkov has eight points (5 goals, 3 assists). 

D Nick Blakenburg Traded To Colorado Avalanche For 2027 5th Round Pick&nbsp;

The Predators now have 12 picks in the 2027 NHL Draft, four of which are in the third round. 

The 27-year-old was in the final season of a 2-year, $1.55 million contract, with him becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Blankenburg is also the third upcoming UFA that's been traded by the Predators. 

Blankenburg is in the midst of the best season of his career, scoring 21 points (6G, 15A) in 49 games and logging just 10 penalty minutes. This is the first season he has not split time between the NHL and AHL since 2022-23, and the first time he has recorded more than 20 points. 

MORE: Nashville Predators Trade Nick Blankenburg to Avalanche For 2027 5th Round Pick

LW Cole Smith Traded To Vegas Golden Knights For 2028 3rd Round Pick, D&nbsp;Christoffer Sedoff

The Predators now have nine picks in the 2028 NHL Draft: two in the second and third rounds, one in the first round, and rounds four through seven. 

Smith's trade was written on the walls as he played just three seconds in the Predators' 3-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, likely due to the trading rule. Smith was originally scratched alongside McCarron. 

This season, Smith had 10 points (6G, 4A) in 41 games and 31 penalty minutes, skating on Nashville's fourth line. He is in the final year of a 2-year, $2 millon contract and will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. 

Sedoff, a 24-year-old, 6-foot, 2-inch defenseman, was signed by the Golden Knights to a  3-year, entry-level contract in 2023, worth $2.61 million, which will expire at the end of this season. 

Sedoff has yet to play an NHL game, spending three seasons with the Henderson Silver Knights. This season, in 38 games, Sedoff has no goals, four assists and 15 penalty minutes. 

MORE: Nashville Predators Trade Cole Smith To Golden Knights For Christopher Sedoff, Draft Pick

C Michael McCarron Traded To Minnesota Wild For 2028 2nd Round Pick&nbsp;

The Predators announced McCarron had been scratched prior to Tuesday’s road game against the Blue Jackets due to “roster management purposes.” 

Nashville now has eight picks in the 2028 NHL Draft: one first round, two second round and one each in rounds three through seven. 

He is in the final year of a 2-year, $1.8 million contract. McCarron will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

The 31-year-old, 6-foot-6-inch center has played in 59 games this season, recording 5 goals and 7 assists for 12 points. McCarron has also logged a team-high 73 penalty minutes.

MORE: Nashville Predators Trade Michael McCarron To Wild for 2028 2nd Round Pick 

