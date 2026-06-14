THN Archive: A Weight Off His Shoulders

Away from the St. Louis Blues, the franchise that drafted him 17th overall in 1999 and his only team prior to this season, Jackman is not bound by expectations and responsibilities that come with such longevity and accomplishments. And that, he has discovered, is priceless. “There are not many outside distractions,” he said. “In St. Louis, I was there for so long and knew a lot of the front office staff, and a lot of things were run through me for things that needed to be done away from the actual on-ice part of it.